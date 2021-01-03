COVID-19 Vaccine: NAFDAC Rules Out Clinical Trial

Ahead of the expected delivery of the proposed N400bn vaccines, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ruled out the possibility of conducting a local clinical trial before administering them on Nigerians.

NAFDAC’s Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola made this known while speaking with Sunday PUNCH.

The agency explained there might not be need to conduct another clinical trial on the vaccines owing to the existing approval by the World Health Organisation.

The agency, however, clarified that it would subject vaccines to proper revalidation before administering them on Nigerians.

“Once the vaccine arrives, a sample will be taken to the lab for a test. Once its safety and efficacy are certified by NAFDAC, it will be administered on Nigerians. We don’t expect anything to be different though.

“The truth is that once a vaccine is approved by the WHO, it is assumed that it has passed through some preliminary stage of the trial. It is a known fact that for the WHO to sanction a vaccine, it must have gone through a series of trial here and there,” he said.

Akintola, however, noted that its efficacy and safety needed to be ratified before being administered.

He stated, “It is just for ratification. There is nothing on drugs or vaccines you will do without the consent of WHO. It is also expected that the regulatory body in each country would do its work in tandem with the WHO standard.”