I was in Mo’Hits house for a year: Davido

Popular Nigerian musician, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is currently one of the best musicians in Africa at the moment and all credit goes to the fact that he is very hard-working, promotes his music and sings good music, consistently.

Just recently, a Twitter user in a recent tweet has claimed that Davido doesn’t have a “When I never blow” stage because he came into the music industry with a hit.

However, the Risky crooner corrected the twitter user saying:

“I did o, we all did. I was in mohits house for a year.”

So, it’s safe to say Davido learnt from the best of the best – Don Jazzy, D banj, Wande coal and the whole Mohits in general.

His revelation has since gone viral and stirred some reactions online.

Read some comments below:

