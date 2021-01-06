‘Don’t Compare Me To Your Favorite Anymore’ – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Tells Fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya no longer wants people to compare him with his fellow counterparts.

The reality TV star made this clear in his recent tweet and it rubbed some people off in the wrong way.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Wednesday, the billionaire heir indirectly asked people to show him some respect. Kiddwaya noted that he met some notable figures in the penultimate week and as such, he cannot be compared to his fellow housemates anymore.

Setting the record straight, the reality star pointed out that the ship has already sailed.

In his words;

“After the week I’ve had. The people I’ve met. Pls don’t compare me to your fav anymore. I think that ship has God damn sailed,” he tweeted.

Read Also: Kiddwaya Replies With An Engagement Ring After Erica Says She Misses Her Husband

See his tweet below: