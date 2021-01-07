‘Don’t Let Pride Rule Your Life’ — BBN’s Ozo Reacts To KiddWaya’s Shade

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo has seemingly thrown a subtle shade at fellow ex-housemate, Kiddwaya on Twitter.

This is coming hours after Kiddwaya replied a fan of Ozo, who referred to him as a clout chaser.

The billionaire heir told the web user to inform his leader to fly him out to Dubai so he could change their lives.

Taking to Twitter, Ozo offered some wisdom nuggets.

The reality TV star advised people against letting let pride, hubris, and bravado to rule their lives.

In his words;

“Don’t let pride, hubris and bravado rule your life. Do your job and let it speak for you”, he tweeted.

See his response below: