‘Don’t Pretend To Be A Good Girl, Ask Your Man For Money’ – Actress Angela Eguavoen Tells Ladies

Nigerian actress, Angela Eguavoen, has advised her fellow ladies to stop the pretense and demand money from their men. The movie star shared this advice via her Instagram Stories.

She noted that although she is not against being a supportive girlfriend, it is important for ladies to ask their men for money because men tend to spend on the woman they love.

In her words:

“Sisturrrs, you see that money you’ve refused to ask your boyfriend/man because you want to appear as a good girl or a supportive girl, another girl go help you collect the money from am, chop am clean mouth. Yes support your man, be considerate, be a hardworking lady, make your own money. E dey sweet to spend the money wey you work for. But as far as you are dating a guy, ask o! Even if you are a rich girl, ask your bobo for money o! E get why. Ok bye”

See her post below: