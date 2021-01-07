‘Don’t Rejoice Over People’s Downfall’ – Actress Lizzy Anjorin

Popular Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has warned her fans to desist from rejoicing over the downfall of others. The movie star went on her Instagram live to share the message.

According to the mother of one, rejoicing at the downfall of others is foolish because life happens to everyone. She added that everyone goes through trials so it is pointless to mock other people when they face their own problems.

In her words:

“While you were jumping and being happy on some people’s downfall, your own too is warming up. So don’t be too happy when someone crumbles. Don’t be too happy when someone fails. Don’t be too happy when something bad happens to people.”

Watch the video below: