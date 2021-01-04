E-Money replies troll who said he would die like Ginimbi (Photos)

Nigerian businessman Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money is currently trending online.

The entrepreneur who is the chief executive officer of Five Star Music took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and his brother Kcee.

The brothers were seen dancing to the traditional drumming at Anambra state.

A Zimbabwean took to the comment section and wrote,

“Those who pretend to be rich yall guilt of sacrifices human body parts, I give this dude 1yr only yall see wats going to happen, he’s following Ginimbi same squad”.

In his reply, E-Money said, “May God Forgive You”.

Exchange below:

