Edo Gov Poll: Court Disqualifies Ize-Iyamu’s Running Mate

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has disqualified the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 election, Audu Ganiyu.

While delivering judgment in Benin City on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice H.A Courage-Ogbebor said that Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in his Form EC9.

This comes as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sunday Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, had in a suit No: B/358/20 filed a case against the APC deputy governorship candidate and two others.

In his suit, Kadiri said the APC deputy-governorship candidate allegedly gave false information in form EC 9 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to aid his qualification.