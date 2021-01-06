Electricity Hike Another Betrayal Of Trust, Says Labour Union

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has slammed the Federal Government over the hike in electricity tariffs announced on Tuesday.

The union described the decision as ‘wicked’ and ‘another betrayal of trust’ coming in the middle of ongoing negotiations by the FG and the organised labour on the November 1, 2020 hike.

This was contained in a statement by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, and the Secretary-General, Musa Lawal, titled, ‘Electricity hike: Another betrayal of trust.’

The union asked the government to revert to the old price or face the consequences of its decision.

The congress wondered “why this government espouses unfriendly policies that are capable of crippling the economy.”

The labour union expressed that businesses that couldn’t pay the previous tariff hikes had either closed shop or relocated to neighboring countries.

The TUC stated, “Does it mean there is no other way this government can creatively generate revenue? It has become obvious that the outrages from the organised labour and the masses and the series of negotiations we had with the government were just cosmetic and hypocritical.

“There is so much deceit and laziness in the system; there is hardly any promise made that they have followed through.

“Only yesterday (Monday), we read again that the Academic Staff Union of Universities is withdrawing its members because this same government has reneged on its promises reached a few days ago.

“How can the government go-ahead with increase in tariffs again when we have not resolved the one done earlier? This is preposterous, ridiculous and sheer wickedness.”