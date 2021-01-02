Entertainment: Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

As the week comes to an end, Information Nigeria brings you the top five trending stories that you need to catch up on.

Davido Says He Is Leaving Music After His Brawl With Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has fans concerned after he announced that he will leave the music industry for some ‘people.’

Singer Tekno Goes In Search Of A Cook; Says He Will Pay $800 Monthly

Popular Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, professionally known as Tekno, has declared his need for a cook.

‘Expensive Joke’ – Nigerians Reacts As Padita Agu Shares Raunchy Video Of Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Maureen

Nigerian actress, Padita Agu has come under fire after she shared a cheeky video of her bestie, Maureen ‘Redvigor’ Ezissi.

Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ Breaks Record; Hits N124M In Its Opening Week

‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’, the sequel of Funke Akindele‘s 2010 movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’, has broken an official record in the Nigerian cinemas by grossing N124 million in its opening weekend.

Singer D’Banj, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Popular Nigerian singer, D’Banj and his wife, Lineo have welcomed another child, a baby girl.