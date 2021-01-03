Uche Maduagwu releases his 2021 prophecy, says Erica will get an engagement ring, Rita Dominic will get pregnant

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has once again got people talking on social media after he shared a video on his Instagram page few hours ago and released his 2021 prophecy.

The actor recently took to his verified Instagram page, shared a collaged photo of Erica, Rita Dominic, Wizkid and Adesua Etomi with caption:

#Happy new year. Write 2021 prophecy down, #erica would get a mansion and engagement ring congrats. 😍Ritadominic will start feeling belle signs exactly 20th of #may and Genevievennaji will get international #movie award after traditional #marriage our dear Adesuaetomi will smile with belle before 10th of august and #wizkid go propose marriage to his #beautiful girlfriend

In another post, Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has been tackled by actor, Uche Maduagwu for lambasting President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie.

Recall that Etomi yesterday blasted Onochie calling her a disgrace.

The lovely wife of Nigerian musician, Banky W, had recently slammed Lauretta Onochie after the she shared a picture of some little kids wearing face masks made out of cartons while advising people on the importance of wearing face masks.

Uche Maduagwu who disagrees with Adesua Etomi’s decision to insult the government official came out to question if she has lost total respect for the elderly.

He went ahead to describe her as a woman lacking virtue whiles pointing out that Adesua is younger than Lauretta’s last born.

Whiles pointing out the presidential aide is old enough to be her mother, the controversial actor urged her to go back and receive proper home training.

