Actress Etinosa opens up on pregnancy challenges

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has opened up on her journey to motherhood. This follows several controversies surrounding her pregnancy cum child delivery.

Information Nigeria recalls that the actress took to social media to state that she defeated polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which usually makes conceiving difficult.

The Nollywood star went further to encourage women who had similar health issues with her to never give up, and that they should be careful, as not to be exploited by people who will give them false medication.

She also encouraged them to trust in God, and ignore people that would mock them. The general overview of Etinosa’s post is gratitude for motherhood and well wishes to her fans, coworkers, and family.

“I am ending the year on a high note. Full of Thanksgiving. Thanks to my family and friends. Thanks to all my employers- Filmmakers and Businesses that trusted me with their projects.

“Thanks to my fans and viewers. Special thanks to the management and staff of The Ark Clinic. And above all, thanks to God Almighty. “This year l defeated PCOS. This year I carried my own child. To every woman TTC, please do not give up. Do not let anyone exploit you by selling all sorts of medications to you, be careful. Please try to be happy and trust this God.

“If anyone is mocking you, try to avoid and protect your space. The God that did it for me will rise up for you in due season. We shall all see the new year and celebration will be our portion.”

