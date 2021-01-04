Ex-UNILAG VC Professor Ibidapo-Obe Dies, Buhari Mourns

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has died.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari mourned the death of the renowned scholar in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

He commiserated with the family and associates of the late academic.

“President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the academia over the passing of former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, condoling with family members and friends.

“The President affirms that the scholar and administrator will be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country as his sudden transition left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and upwardly rising over the years with distinguished career,” part of the statement read.