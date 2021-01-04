‘Fame Should Make You Make Money, Not Waste It’ – Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, is of the view that fame should have advantages and not bring more disadvantages, especially when it comes to money.

The Mavin Records artist took to his official Twitter page to tell people that fame can be very financially rewarding if channeled wisely.

In his words:

“Fame should make you more money not make you waste money. There should be more people teaching how to convert influence to affluencE”

Information Nigeria recalls the Afro-pop star broke a smashing new record by being the first Nigerian artist to have a million likes on a music video released on YouTube.

See his tweet below: