FG Suspends Hike In Electricity Tariffs Till End Of January

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to inform all Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to reverse to tariffs that were applicable in December 2020.

The directive was made known in a statement by Aaron Artima, the Senior Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, on Thursday.

He stated that the order to reversal to the old tariff was to promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centres (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee).

Also Read: Electricity Hike Another Betrayal Of Trust, Says Labour Union

Mamman said: “I have directed NERC to inform all DISCOs that they should revert to the tariffs that were applicable in December 2020 until the end of January 2021 when the FGN and Labour committee work will be concluded.

“This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the Committee to be implemented together.”