FG’s 774,000 Jobs To Kick Off On Tuesday — Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has announced that the Special Public Works Programme which would engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians will kick off nationwide on Tuesday.

He made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the kickoff the programme.

This development is coming after several postponements of the kickoff of the programme.

He wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the take off of the Special Public Works Programme (engaging 774,000 unemployed itinerant Nigerians) to begin nationwide on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021. All NDE state structures are already in top gear for the take-off ceremonies. ”