‘Forgive And Pray For Your Cheating Husband’ – Actress Biodun Okeowo

Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo, believes that prayer can save a marriage wherein the husband cheats on his wife. The curvy Yoruba movie star shared her thoughts on her Instagram page.

She had asked a question on which kind of partner is easier to forgive – a lying partner or a cheating partner.

A follower then complained about how men cheat and feel entitled to forgiveness whereas when a woman cheats, no one is ready to forgive her.

Read Also: Biodun Okeowo Celebrates Her Son, Ayomide On His 20th Birthday

On seeing the comment, the actress turned beauty entrepreneur replied the follower that a man who is simply a boyfriend must not be forgiven if he cheats. But when it comes to a husband, it is important for the wife to forgive and pray for him to overcome the weakness.

See the full exchange below: