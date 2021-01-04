‘Forgive And Pray For Your Cheating Husband’ – Actress Biodun Okeowo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo, believes that prayer can save a marriage wherein the husband cheats on his wife. The curvy Yoruba movie star shared her thoughts on her Instagram page.

She had asked a question on which kind of partner is easier to forgive – a lying partner or a cheating partner.

A follower then complained about how men cheat and feel entitled to forgiveness whereas when a woman cheats, no one is ready to forgive her.

On seeing the comment, the actress turned beauty entrepreneur replied the follower that a man who is simply a boyfriend must not be forgiven if he cheats. But when it comes to a husband, it is important for the wife to forgive and pray for him to overcome the weakness.

