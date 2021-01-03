‘Friendship Is Not By Force’ – Mercy Eke Tells Fans Dragging Her For Ignoring Nengi’s Birthday

Winner of Big Brother Naija season four, Mercy Eke, will not be emotionally blackmailed into doing what she does not want to do and she is not hesitant to make this known to everyone.

The reality TV star cum actress and serial entrepreneur has had enough of being told what to do to appear as a perfect celebrity.

Taking to her Snapchat account, the former video vixen bares it all, telling fans criticizing her for snubbing Nengi’s birthday that she won’t be forced into being friends with someone.

In her words:

“I don’t even tag my IG friends here and my snap fam are not from bbn like why do I press y’all so hard like this …. I hardly remember this forgotten dingbat like can I enjoy my new year in peace? y’all are still nothing. bunch of wannabes there can only be one MERCY EKE and that’s Me the person you wish you/your fav can be FRIENDSHIP IS NOT BY FORCE OKAY”

