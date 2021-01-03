“Go And Work Hard” — Senator Dino Melaye Tells Critics (Video)

Former Kogi west senator, Dino melaye posted a no-frills video via Instagram on Sunday where he sent a clear message to his critics.

In the video, the Nigerian politician noted that those, who work hard, will eventually eat good. Thus, he stated that people should not be caught slacking this new year.

According to Melaye, 2021 will be a fast year and he is not ready to be slowed down. The politician added that those, who might be offended, with his lifestyle should “go and work hard.”

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“No dulling….no slow motion…2021.”

