I Almost Died In 2020: Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Obodo has revealed that she almost died in the penultimate year 2020

The actress made this disclosure in a reply to those criticizing her over a racy photo she shared.

She hinted that the fact that she almost died in 2020 is enough reason for her to show off her bo0bs in 2021.

Her post reads ;

“I almost died in 2020 and unah say make i no show bobi ?

“If i have to show all sef in appreciation for my life, i will, Dead body no dey marry! F*ck y’all.”

