“I Defeated PCOS And Carried My Own Child” – Actress Etinosa Idemudia Reveals

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia revealed that she ended the year, 2020 on a high note following the birth of her first child.

Idemudia reflected on the past year as she mentioned one of her triumphs. The new mum opened up about being diagnosed with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age.

With infertility being a major symptom of PCOS, the actress expressed her gratitude to God as she was able to conceive and give birth to her own child, a baby girl.

The actress wrote:

“I am ending the year on a high note Full of Thanksgiving. Thanks to my family and friends

Thanks to all my employers- Filmmakers and Businesses that trusted me with their projects

Thanks to my fans and viewers

Special thanks to the management and staff of The Ark Clinic.”

“And above all, thanks to God Almighty.

This year l defeated PCOS. This year I carried my own child

To every woman TTC, please do not give up. Do not let anyone exploit you by selling all sorts of medications to you, be careful. Please try to be happy and trust this God. If anyone is mocking you, try to avoid and protect your space. The God that did it for me will rise up for you in due season. We shall all see the new year and celebration will be our portion. Amen.”

See her post below: