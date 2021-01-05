Paternity Scandal: Tunde Thomas Was My Friend – FCMB MD, Nuru Adams

The embattled Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru has finally reacted over the alleged sexual escapade with one of her former staff, Moyo Thomas that reportedly produced two children.

He stated that he and Late Tunde Thomas has been friends of over 20 years who used to wine and dine together.

The FCMB boss, Adam Nuru in a statement said “ Tunde is a highly private person who views challenges in life as opportunity to shine. But for death, Tunde would not have taken kindly to this publication. He never complained nor claimed to nurse a grudge against anyone on his past marital affairs.

“This much I know because we talk, wine and dine together often within the last 20 years. Neither Tunde nor any member of his family raised any dust about this matter. It is very wrong and totally unacceptable for an alien entity to seek cheap publicity at the expense of a gentleman that has gone to be with the Lord. Grieving friends and family members (surviving mother, siblings and wife) should not be caused further hardship.

“According to the news making rounds, the knowledge of the alleged paternity of the children led to the death of Moyo’s husband Tunde. Meanwhile a family source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that in December, 2017, Moyo and Tunde had differences leading to their separation and eventual relocation of Moyo to the USA.

“It is important to note that the divorce process was never thought of or initiated by Moyo. And to the best of our knowledge, no divorce papers were ever served on Moyo. This means that they were still legally married. In the opinion of Moyo and her family, the channel for reconciliation was still open up

until Tunde’s unfortunate demise.”

“Tunde paid a visit to the USA to visit the children in June 2018. He met them and interacted with them unhindered. This was after his recovery from the stroke he had earlier that year. He was in touch constantly with the children, calling and having fatherly conversations with them, even at odd hours, at least twice every month from December, 2017.

“Tunde has now gone to be with his maker. We do wish his family and friends, including his pregnant girlfriend, the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all to allow those grieving his loss, including Moyo and his children, to do so in peace. May Tunde’s soul rest in perfect peace.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria