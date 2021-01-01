‘I Pray You Have An Amazing 2021’, Erica Tells Fans

Popular reality TV star cum rising actress, Erica Nlewedim, has with a heart full of appreciation written a note to her fans known as the Elites.

The actress shared her photos on her official Instagram page a few hours before the new year and wrote that she is very grateful to her fans for their love and support which changed what would have been her worst year into her successful year.

“I’m so grateful for everyone who has shown me love, I thank God for turning a year that would have been my worst year into my most successful year! I thanks God for the Elites my loving fan base🙏🏾 I thank God for the other people who love and support me! May God continue to bless you all! I pray you have an amazing 2021 Throwback Photoshoot“, she wrote.

See her post below: