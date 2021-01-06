‘I Swear To Live My Best Life With No Regrets Or Guilt’ – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has vowed to live her best life with no regrets or guilt. The OAP and vlogger shared her resolution via her official Twitter page.

According to the fashion entrepreneur, life is a gift so people should not hesitate to live it to the fullest. The budding actress also noted that life is so short that there are no second chances if you miss an opportunity.

In her words:

“I solemnly swear to live my best life, with no regrets or guilt or shame, it is a gift, it’s fleeting, you better step out of all that’s holding you back and live, there are no second chances or do overs, just this 1 life. Live, live, liveeeeeee.”

See her tweet below: