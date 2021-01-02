‘If You Book Me For A Wedding, I Won’t Refund You If The Marriage Doesn’t Hold’ – Peruzzi

Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, alias Peruzzi, has warned intending couples that he doesn’t do refunds. The DMW pop star shared via his official Twitter page that couples who invite him to perform at their wedding must not change their minds on the appointed day.

According to the ‘Majesty’ crooner, if any of them decides to back out of the wedding, then it’s their loss as he will not give them a refund.

Read Also: I’ve been cashing out since I met Davido: Singer Peruzzi

Information Nigeria recalls the singer and songwriter stepped on Kiddwaya’s toes after performing his hit song ‘Majesty’ to Erica Nlewedim before a crowd at her homecoming in Abia state.

See his tweet below: