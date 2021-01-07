‘If You Love Someone, Stop Hiding, Ask Them On A Date’ – Singer Harrysong

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong, is fed up with people who hide their feelings for someone they are in love with.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the ‘Beta Pikin’ crooner describes such people as fools because they are unable to voice their feelings for the person they love.

According to the musician, there’s nothing to be afraid of in doing so, being that the person will give a simple yes or no response after the proposal.

In his words:

“Na only mumu Nai Dey love person, Dey jealous, still get pride Dey die in silence = mumu Express yourself It’s either a yes or a no”

