If your wife is rich, I will hook her up with a sugar boy – Bobrisky tells men

Cross-dresser Bobrisky has warned married men who have a lot of girlfriends but prevents their wives from keeping male friends of what she’s going to do.

The ‘genderless person’ in a post claimed she’s going to hook up married women whose husbands have a lot of girlfriends but is preventing them to even keep a single male friend.

According to the controversial influencer in 2021 lots of girls’ eyes have open therefore she’s going to hook up rich married women with some fine young boys so they also enjoy what their husbands are enjoying.

Bobrisky wrote: “I’m still coming for those married men who have plenty girlfriends but you can’t allow your wife to keep a male friend. This year, I would be the one to hook your wife up”.