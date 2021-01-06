“I’ll Hook Your Wife Up With A Fine Sugar Boy” — Crossdresser, Bobrisky Informs Unfaithful Men

Controversial drag queen, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky, has informed cheating married men that he would hook their wives up with younger men this year.

The crossdresser shared the piece of information via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

According to Bobrisky, some married men keep multiple girlfriends but they do not their wives to mingle with other men.

The self-proclaimed male barbie gave his word that he would link the women up with fine sugar boys in 2021.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that the crossdresser shared his experience with a man he met at the hotel he lodged in.

Read Also: ’Men Are Scum’ – Bobrisky Shares Experience With Man He Met In Hotel

See his post below: