‘I’m Doubling The Hustle In 2021’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ka3na Jones, is entering 2021 with a bang. The reality TV star shared beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page announcing to everyone who cares to listen that she will enjoy her life this year.

She wrote:

“Every year I try to live better than the previous year and 2021 is not an exception Hashtag! Double the Hustle Double The Lifestyle Periodtt Happy New Year Boss Nation Thank you for your unending support I love you my fanmily #ka3nathebosslady #bossnation”

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed Boss Lady shared pictures of her husband, Mr Jones, to celebrate his birthday.

