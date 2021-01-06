“I’m Not On Any Nigerian Level” – Tacha Says After Nicki Minaj Follows Her On Instagram

BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Tacha has been overwhelmed with joy after American rapper, Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram.

The reality TV star did not hesitate to notify her fans, popularly called Titans about the latest feat on Tuesday.

In a video made available on the photo-sharing app, Tacha fired shots as she mentioned that she is no longer on the same level with any Nigerian especially her fellow celebrities because she is now followed by one of the most prominent musicians.

The reality TV star captioned the video;

“NICKI!!!!!!!!! I’m not your MATE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh let me BRAG @nickiminaj @nickiminaj @nickiminaj @nickiminaj If i don’t sleep tonight!!!!!!!”

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star also replied those attacking her for being extremely happy over the feat.

“Come to the QUEEN for lessons!!! Fuck No! You wanna hate and Rub shoulders!! This one CHOKE#TachaXNickiMinaj”, she tweeted.

Watch the video clips of Tacha bragging below:

Same group chat with Tacha.

Title of the Group chat: Meet Up and Razz Up. pic.twitter.com/mG6HTQSOyV — VitaminCC (@MaziOjukwuCC) January 6, 2021

https://twitter.com/hereformsminaj/status/1346583438011338755?s=21