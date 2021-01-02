“I’m The Happiest I’ve Been In Ages” – Seyi Shay

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay might not have her life figured out but she has admitted that she is the happiest she has been in ages.

The singer made this known while replying to a comment on her recent post.

Seyi Shay had taken to Instagram to drop some sultry photos of herself rocking a sexy see-through lingerie. In the caption of the post, the singer noted that her new year resolution is to “keep it 100.”

While reacting to the post, media personality, Latasha Lagos dished out some words of advise to the singer.

The media personality wrote;

“See ehn.. just do you. Be happy! Live!!!”

The singer responded saying that she is extremely happy with her personal life.

In her words;

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in ages.”

See her post and comment below: