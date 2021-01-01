Africans Don’t Need Suit, Tie, White Dress For Weddings: Omokri

People’s Democratic Party chieftain, Reno Omokri, has stated that Africans no longer need to copy the European style of weddings, especially in year 2021.

The writer, who made this known via his Twitter handle, added that Africans should marry in their native African wears.

He explained that the structure of white wedding which is being practiced in Nigeria, is fashioned after European culture not Christian culture.

The author and pastor who advised African Christians to start wearing traditional outfits for their weddings said that African Muslims now carry out the practice.

He wrote;

”In 2021, Africans don’t need a suit and tie and a white dress for weddings. The entire structure of the White Wedding is fashioned after EUROPEAN culture NOT Christian culture.

Today, even African Muslims now do it. Marry in your native African wears!”