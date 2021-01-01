Insecurity: No Grudges Against Nigerians Who Feel We Haven’t Done Enough – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that he holds no grudge against Nigerians who feel his administration hasn’t made enough progress in the area of security in the past five years.

The President made the remark during his 2021 New Year message to Nigerians.

“I am aware that for some of our compatriots, the progress we have registered since the inception of this administration is not nearly as fast or as sufficient as they would wish,” the President said.

“I do not begrudge them their views in so far as they signify a wish, in which we all share, for only the very best for our country.”

However, he added, more reflection is required regarding how far the country has come since 2015.

“Nevertheless, I call upon all Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of our coming to office, the facts on the ground, and the resources at our disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration,” President Buhari said.

This statement is coming at a time when there have been massive criticisms for Bishop Matthew Kukah from different quarters of the country including the presidency over his Christmas message which highlighted the security problems in the country.