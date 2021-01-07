‘Internet Trolls Are Ugly Because They Carry Hate In Them’ – BBNaija’s Erica

Reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed that all internet trolls are ugly because of the hatred inside them. The ex-BBNaija Lockdown contestant made this known on her Twitter page during a conversation with a fan.
The fan had tweeted:
“Before you start trolling her. Ask yo self.. ARE YOU FINE LIKE ERICA”
The tweet got the attention of the 26-year-old actress who has had a fair share of dealing with internet trolls.
She tweeted in reply:
“Have you ever seen a real troll that’s fine? What’s inside reflects on their faces.”
Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star vowed never to disrespect Starboy, Wizkid.
See her tweet below: