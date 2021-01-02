I’ve been cashing out since I met Davido: Singer Peruzzi

Music entertainer, Tobechukwu Victor Odoh, known as Peruzzi on Friday stated that he has been cashing out ever since he met his colleague, Davido.

Peruzzi, who made this known via his Twitter handle, was reacting to a comment from a follower on Twitter who replied his post lambasting 2020.

According to him, ever since he met Davido, he has been cashing out every year.

It is no hidden knowledge that 2020 was a very challenging year for so many people, following the disasters that took place, particularly the coronavirus outbreak which caused normal life and activities to be altered.

Peruzzi, tweeting on Jan 1, was finally happy that 2020 was done.

Then the follower with handle @IgbinadolorPaul pointed out how he cashed out in the year that had been turbulent.

”Buh u cash out last year sha”, he tweeted.

To which the singer answered;

”I Dey Cash Out Every Year Since I Met @davido’‘

Exchange below:

Buh u cash out last year sha… https://t.co/dVFabVMYA9 — Paulosa_igbinz (@IgbinadolorPaul) January 1, 2021

I Dey Cash Out Every Year Since I Met @davido https://t.co/TfOGgUiQWn — H.O.A (@Peruzzi) January 1, 2021

