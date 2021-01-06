JAMB opens Portal For 2020/2021 Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened its portal for institutions to upload names of shortlisted applicants for the 2020/2021 admission.

The board stated that all admission processes must go through the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) for approval.

It noted that only qualified candidates as recommended by their institutions for admission will be approved by the board.

The examination body also stated that a date has not been fixed for the sale of this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms.

JAMB explained that the delay in the start of the sale of the application forms was as a result of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country but would conclude arrangements soon.