“Kiddwaya Is One Of The Best Guys I Know” – BBNaija’s Dorathy

2020 Big Brother Naija first-runner up, Dorathy Bachor has heaped praises on her colleague, Terseer Waya, alias Kiddwaya.

This comes hours after Kiddwaya announced on Twitter that he no longer wants to be compared with his fellow counterparts simply because he interacted with some notable figures in the penultimate week.

Reacting to his outburst, a tweep, who goes by the name Ugo, mentioned that the reality TV star has “daddy issues” – psychological challenges resulting from an absent or abnormal relationship with his father.

Ugo tweeted;

“The Kiddwaya guy got daddy issues.”

Dorathy chimed in and she rose to her colleague’s defense. The busty brand influencer stated that Kiddwaya is actually one of the best guys that she knows.

“Social media bants aside, He’s actually one of the best guys I know”, she tweeted.

See the exchange below: