Kiddwaya Replies With An Engagement Ring After Erica Says She Misses Her Husband

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has hinted that an engagement could be possibly on the way after his rumored girlfriend, Erica said she misses him.

The Benue state native has been away from the shores of Nigeria for a while now, holidaying in far away Arabian city of Dubai.

Erica had taken to Twitter to reveal that she has missed his absence. Although she used the pronoun “husband”, Kiddrica shippers already knew who she was referring to.

Reacting to Erica’s tweet about missing him, Kiddwaya simply replied by retweeting her post with a ring emoji attached to it.

See their exchange below…