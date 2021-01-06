Killings: Desperate Politicians Aligning With Bandits To Destabilise Nigeria – Umahi

Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has accused desperate politicians of aligning with bandits to destabilise Nigeria.

Umahi made this remark on Tuesday after a virtual meeting with the five governors of the region in attendance.

“The governors are so worried about the killings and kidnappings that are going on by our people in the southeast, killing our own people and the security agencies,” he said.

“The situation is being heightened by the activities of very desperate politicians, this time irrespective of party affiliations.

“There are so many desperate politicians in all the political parties that are so desperate for power and they have aligned with some bandits in the southeast to destabilise the nation.”