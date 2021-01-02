Kogi Won’t Respond To COVID-19 Second Wave With Panic – Gov Bello

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has expressed that the state won’t panic as a result of the second wave of COVID-19.

This he made known in a New Year broadcast on Friday.

Bello expressed that it would be irresponsible of his government to see COVID-19 as a definer of 2020.

The governor expressed that his administration ensured that students in higher institutions in the state made much progress despite the nationwide lockdown.

“As before, we remain determined as a government not to respond to the highly controversial second wave with mass hysteria,” he said.

“While reiterating that our primary objective is keeping Kogi state coronavirus-free as it is as of today, we will continue to respond to developments with reason informed by knowledge.

“Of course, it would be irresponsible as a government to allow COVID-19 be the sole definer of our 2020. In fact, in many aspects, it proved to be an opportunity for us in many sectors.

“In the education sector, despite the challenge of the federal government-mandated shutdown of academic institutions, we worked hard to make sure that students of our tertiary institutions make as much progress as they can within the windows available. We are looking forward to graduating a set of students early this year.

“This is why we are currently studying new restrictions from Abuja over the purported Second Wave and considering all our options,” part of his statement read.