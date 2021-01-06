Late Presentation Of Patients Responsible For Covid Deaths — FG

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora has expressed that the late presentation of COVID-19 patients at approved treatment centres had largely contributed to the number of deaths recorded in the country.

He made this known on Tuesday during the daily press briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “The various approved treatment centres have scaled up activities as directed and quality of care continues to improve. A major factor contributing to the mortality of cases is the late presentation at the approved treatment centres.

“We, therefore, appeal to caregivers not to hold on to suspected cases who fit the case identification protocol for longer than necessary and refer promptly. This will greatly improve treatment outcomes and drive our case fatality rate further down.”