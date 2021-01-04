Laycon Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ogun

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, has just been bestowed the title of the Akeweje Odo of Ipokia Kingdom in Ogun state.

The reality TV star shared the video of the traditional ceremony during which he was installed as the new Chief on his Twitter page. He was installed by the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, at the 2021 Opo Day celebration which was held at the District High School, Ipokia.

Read Also: Laycon Reacts As His EP Hits 20 Million Streams

During the ceremony, Oba Olaniyan said that the reality TV star is a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

Laycon’s fans have been filled with joy and excitement over his new chieftaincy title.

See his post below: