Laycon might just turn out to be a repeat of Efe, A BBNaija musical disaster – Fan says

BBNaija 2020 Lockdown edition winner Laycon is currently the talk of social media.

Just recently, a twitter user identified with handle @BYTabaLord took to his page to state his opinion about Laycon’s music career which a lot of fans found very offensive.

The twitter user stated that Laycon may be a repeat of BBNaija 2017 winner, Efe, who drifted into music after his wins, but didn’t really make it real big.

In his words, the twitter user wrote:

“Las las, Laycon might just turn out to be a repeat of Efe. A BBNaija musical disaster.”

The tweet from the twitter user has caught the attention of Nigerians and is quickly going viral.

Read some reactions below: