‘Lazy Girls Should Stop Using Marriage To Secure Financial Stability’ – Actress Yetunde Bakare

Nigerian actress, Yetunde Bakare, has come for young ladies hoping to become rich through marriage. The Yoruba movie star took to her Instagram page to agree with a quote that says a woman who does not have up to N500k in her account should not be in a relationship or marriage.

She added that women should aspire to make their own money to avoid regrettable decisions.

In her words:

“I concur with my full chest because having your own money will save you from a lot of regrettable decisions enough of some lazy girls using marriage to secure financial stability… that is why they ended up marrying a guy they love not and start having extra marital affairs If dem ask for DNA now they’ll turn it to a fight and start looking for flimsy excuses Wahala for who DNA dey scare ooo”

