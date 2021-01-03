Life Is Too Simple To Bag Enemies Here And There – Tacha Akide

Reality TV star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha, has shared words of wisdom with her fans and followers. The brand influencer cum serial entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to advise that peace should be embraced.

The 25-year-old noted that life is too simple to keep bagging enemies here and there. It appears that the New Year resolution of the reality TV star is to live without drama.

Read Also: Bobrisky Goes Emotional As Tacha Calls Him ‘Nice Woman’

In her words:

“Life’s really so simple.. People just deliberately make it so tough. Bagging enemies here and there! This life is really just one oh, there’s nothing inside. Just Leave and Breath”

See her tweet below: