Man celebrates how he was finally able to leave the shores of Nigeria to Canada

A young man is currently trending online after he took to social media to celebrate how he was finally able to leave the shores of Nigeria to Canada.

The young man, who goes with the identity @MrFrancisWhyte on twitter narrated how he sat for IELTS examinations on four different occasions in a bid to get admission to a Canadian university without success.

However, the twitter user failed 4 times consecutively and was able to pass his fifth attempt.

While expressing his joy on twitter, the young man wrote;

three years journey finally paid off after writing IELTS exams five times.

He went further to say; “Goodbye Nigeria, the evil you have done is enough”.

See his tweet below:

His tweet has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

