May D Reveals Why Burna Boy Is Hating On Davido

By
Information Nigeria
-

Nigerian singer and DMW signee, Mr. May D has given a possible reason as to why afrobeat singer, Burna Boy may be “hating” on his colleague, Davido.

According to the “Ile Ijo” crooner, it may be because the self-styled African giant likes Davido but doesn’t know how best to express it.

"Why Burna Boy Is Hating On Davido"

May D disclosed this during a question and answer session on his official Instagram page on new year day.

Reason Why Burna Boy Is Hating On Davido - Singer Reveals

During the question and answer session on his official Instagram page, an inquisitive fan had asked May D what could be the possible reason why Burna Boy “hates” Davido.

Responding to the fan’s question, May D wrote, “maybe he likes David but don’t know how to say it”.

See their exchange below…

"Why Burna Boy Is Hating On Davido"

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here