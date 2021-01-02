May D Reveals Why Burna Boy Is Hating On Davido

Nigerian singer and DMW signee, Mr. May D has given a possible reason as to why afrobeat singer, Burna Boy may be “hating” on his colleague, Davido.

According to the “Ile Ijo” crooner, it may be because the self-styled African giant likes Davido but doesn’t know how best to express it.

May D disclosed this during a question and answer session on his official Instagram page on new year day.

During the question and answer session on his official Instagram page, an inquisitive fan had asked May D what could be the possible reason why Burna Boy “hates” Davido.

Responding to the fan’s question, May D wrote, “maybe he likes David but don’t know how to say it”.

See their exchange below…

