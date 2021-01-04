Man hacks his baby mama with cutlass over food

A Nigerian lady, Porcia, who is currently hospitalized, nearly lost her life after her baby daddy attacked her with a sharp object.

According to her, the man butchered her because of her involvement with his sister. It is unclear her relationship with his sister and also what might have informed his decision to butcher his baby mama.

She has a lacerated shoulder with her face being disfigured as well. .

Reacting to the news, Nigerians believe him to be a serial killer and this may not be his first time therefore he must be arrested and imprisoned for the rest of his life

