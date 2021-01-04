Mercy Eke Pens Heartfelt Message To Anita Joseph On Her Birthday

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has wished popular actress, Anita Joseph-Olagunju a happy birthday on Instagram.
The film star turned a year older on Monday and Eke came through as she posted a couple of her photos along with a sweet message.
The reality TV star wrote;
“Happy birthday to my dearest @anitajoseph8 aka
Mother Hen
Olagunju
Ngalakwesili
OYinkanSola
Ifenkili
Okwuluokalisia
You are a definition of through thick and thin only a few of you knows” Mercy is human”
Mother Hen , I really appreciate the kindness and love you have shown me I pray for God unending Favour upon your life may Grace speak for your household I celebrate you I love you baby have fun”
See her post below: