‘How My Parents Pulled Up My Dress To Check If I Was Wearing Panties: 26-Year-Old Lady

A Nigerian lady has narrated how she was harassed by her own parents for her dress. The lady identified Artwhore and the Twitter handle @The_Amakaa, lamented that she was humiliated and felt bad in such a way that she had never felt before.

However, It is the culture of African parents to always look out for their children and directed them in such a way that will make them proud. They choose how you dress, guide you on your courses of study and even dictate to you the kind of friends you keep. But the children nowadays see these as outdated and deprivation of liberty.

As earlier shared by instablog9ja, a Nigerian popular blogspot, the 26 years old lady describes African parenting as casually abusive. The lady have been sending different tweets on how bad she felt on the incident that she thought was uncalled for by parents to treat their grown up children in such an awful manner. In one of her tweets, she posted: “My father and mother pulled up my dress to ‘check if I was wearing anything inside’ in case breeze blew and carried my short dress. I’ve never felt more humiliated in my life; I froze there before I started shouting”. She added another one: “My parents harassed me today for wearing this dress”, in which she showed the kind of dress that she was wearing, though it was a short gown but the parents felt it was too short.

She continuing that after the parents had done that, they will now come and apologize like it’s not trauma they’re heaping their children, added that African child should make their own way in this world as they are neither properties or extensions of their parents, they are their own person. They should heal from their parental trauma before raising their own kids so as to love them with understanding and softness.

